Federated Hermes Inc. Has $906,000 Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,048,000 after buying an additional 8,599,663 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 793.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,458,000 after buying an additional 2,446,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,005,000 after buying an additional 2,163,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Fiserv by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,549,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,950 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,146,700. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FISV has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

Fiserv stock opened at $101.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.32 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.07 and its 200-day moving average is $111.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.39 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

