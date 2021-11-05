Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,237,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,693 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.91% of Codexis worth $28,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the second quarter valued at $753,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the second quarter valued at $417,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Codexis by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 671,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after buying an additional 15,776 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Codexis in the second quarter valued at $557,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Codexis by 33.4% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 37,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 9,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $34.96 on Friday. Codexis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $35.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.48 and a beta of 1.57.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $36.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 6,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $169,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $558,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Codexis from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

