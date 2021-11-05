Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Gap Down to $89.90

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $89.90, but opened at $84.30. Digital Turbine shares last traded at $76.89, with a volume of 99,493 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Digital Turbine from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Macquarie started coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.13.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.74. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 135.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,690.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at about $38,854,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 83.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after purchasing an additional 399,216 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 63.7% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,324,000 after purchasing an additional 350,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 32.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,428,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,633,000 after purchasing an additional 346,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the second quarter valued at about $15,825,000. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

