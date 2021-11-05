SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $240.86, but opened at $254.29. SiteOne Landscape Supply shares last traded at $256.15, with a volume of 1,037 shares trading hands.

The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $936.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.95 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

SITE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.40.

In related news, EVP Greg Weller sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $552,655.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $3,277,102.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,948 shares of company stock valued at $11,389,087 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.61.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

