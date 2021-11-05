Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 9,093 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 603 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,093 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 139,437 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $12,620,000 after acquiring an additional 33,555 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,769 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,799 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,016 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $425,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of First Solar to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $193,843.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at $272,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $116.66 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.71 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.91 and its 200 day moving average is $90.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.35.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

