Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 5,968.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 178.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $56.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Pacira BioSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

