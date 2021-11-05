Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 895 Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 1,988.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 334,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,174,000 after purchasing an additional 87,696 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18,747 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,793,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,037,000 after purchasing an additional 74,763 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FLOW opened at $76.75 on Friday. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $86.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.42 and a 200 day moving average of $72.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. SPX FLOW’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

FLOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

