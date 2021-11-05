Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 125.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,354,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754,011 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Schneider National worth $29,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNDR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors own 25.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 41,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $1,036,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNDR opened at $25.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.12. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNDR shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

