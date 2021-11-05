Macquarie Group Ltd. Invests $581,000 in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DNMR opened at $19.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -46.47 and a beta of -0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a current ratio of 15.59. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a one year low of $10.73 and a one year high of $66.30.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $452,100 in the last ninety days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

