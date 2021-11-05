LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $53.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

LC has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised LendingClub from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush increased their price target on LendingClub from $33.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Compass Point raised LendingClub from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.93.

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $45.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day moving average is $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.07 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. LendingClub has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $49.21.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 229.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LendingClub will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 8,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $242,652.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Zeisser purchased 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $60,047.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,922. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,773 shares of company stock valued at $495,900. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the second quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in LendingClub by 107.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in LendingClub during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in LendingClub during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub during the second quarter valued at $63,000. 81.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

