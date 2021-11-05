Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Financial Institution Inc. is a bank holding company. The banks provide a wide range of consumer and commercial banking services and products to individuals, municipalities and small and medium size businesses, including agribusiness. While the banks function as community banks, the company strives to provide their customers with a broad range of competitive services generally provided only by larger, regional banks. “

Shares of Financial Institutions stock opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.89. The company has a market cap of $513.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Financial Institutions has a 1 year low of $17.36 and a 1 year high of $33.45.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 15.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Financial Institutions will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.96%.

In other news, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham bought 1,000 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.94 per share, with a total value of $30,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,296.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,137 shares of company stock valued at $65,648. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FISI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 84.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 738,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after buying an additional 337,092 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 436,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,089,000 after buying an additional 10,232 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 9.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 384,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,636,000 after buying an additional 32,296 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 7.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after buying an additional 17,213 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

