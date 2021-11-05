Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

NASDAQ:EBC opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. Eastern Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion and a PE ratio of 48.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.35.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 4.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 54.24%.

In related news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $579,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 13.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,470,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,387,000 after purchasing an additional 402,405 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 13.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,249,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,844,000 after buying an additional 373,847 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,782,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,228,000 after buying an additional 21,351 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 15.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,765,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,355,000 after buying an additional 372,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 3.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,025,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,111,000 after buying an additional 68,781 shares during the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

