Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products. The company’s operating segment consists of Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear and FootJoy Golf Wear. Acushnet Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GOLF. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.29.

Acushnet stock opened at $55.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.84. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $35.53 and a fifty-two week high of $57.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Acushnet had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Acushnet will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Acushnet during the third quarter worth $619,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Acushnet by 7.7% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Acushnet during the third quarter worth $839,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Acushnet by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Acushnet by 13,148.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,163,000 after buying an additional 598,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

