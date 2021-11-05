Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Futu Holdings Limited is a technology company which offers a digitized brokerage platform. It is primarily engaged in the online brokerage services and margin financing services. The Company provides investing services through its digital platform, Futu NiuNiu, an integrated application accessible through any mobile device, tablet or desktop. Futu Holdings Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

FUTU has been the topic of a number of other reports. CLSA started coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $158.27 price objective for the company. BOCOM International lowered shares of Futu from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Futu from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $164.21.

FUTU opened at $57.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.92. Futu has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $204.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.49 and a 200 day moving average of $116.52.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $203.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.52 million. Futu had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 20.44%. Analysts predict that Futu will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Futu by 34.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after acquiring an additional 16,268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Futu by 258.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 30,363 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Futu by 52.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Futu by 145.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Futu during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. 21.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

