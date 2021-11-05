Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the September 30th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised Plus500 to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Plus500 alerts:

PLSQF opened at $19.25 on Friday. Plus500 has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.89.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online and mobile trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading and mobile platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,500 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.