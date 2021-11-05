Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 357,303 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357,303 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,856,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,276,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,094,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,844,000 after purchasing an additional 870,469 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 25.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,859,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 12.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,923,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,681,000 after purchasing an additional 526,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCL. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.58.

CCL stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.05. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,387.65% and a negative return on equity of 42.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

