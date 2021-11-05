Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 39,119 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 140.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,119 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Uniti Group by 30,064.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,655,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643,239 shares during the period. Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,540,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,913,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,036,000 after buying an additional 1,183,148 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,290,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,680,000 after buying an additional 813,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,287,000 after buying an additional 597,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNIT opened at $13.90 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 695.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.18). Uniti Group had a net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

