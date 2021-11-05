Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 12,952 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 25.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,952 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 33.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $51,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

ESRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of ESRT opened at $9.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 9.29 and a quick ratio of 9.29. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $13.11.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

