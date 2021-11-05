Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $840,000 Stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1,250.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 203.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the second quarter valued at about $180,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PNM opened at $48.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.10. PNM Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.93 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $554.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.53 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.3275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 57.46%.

Separately, Argus lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

