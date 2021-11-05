National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities decreased their target price on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet downgraded National Health Investors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.29.

Shares of NHI opened at $53.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.11, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.04 and a 200 day moving average of $64.23. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $51.78 and a 12 month high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.22 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.09% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.86 per share, with a total value of $107,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.50 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $280,970 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

