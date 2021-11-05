Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.84% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Triterras Inc. is a fintech company. It is focused on trade and trade finance. The company launched and operates Kratos(TM) for commodity trading and trade finance platforms. Triterras Fintech Pte. Ltd., formerly known as Netfin Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, B. Riley cut shares of Triterras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Triterras stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. Triterras has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Triterras by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 836,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 494,385 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Triterras by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 210,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 107,577 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Triterras by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 14,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Triterras by 57.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 48,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triterras by 40.8% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 17,932 shares during the period. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Triterras

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

