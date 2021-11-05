FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Sun Life Financial Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.79. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.05%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$50.96 price objective (down from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.81.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $57.18 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $42.43 and a 12-month high of $57.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.82.

In related news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun acquired 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

