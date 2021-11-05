FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Issued By Raymond James

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Equitable Group in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $8.21 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.11. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $88.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.14 EPS.

EQB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark increased their price target on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Equitable Group from C$172.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$93.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$110.81.

Shares of Equitable Group stock opened at C$81.81 on Friday. Equitable Group has a fifty-two week low of C$45.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.78. The firm has a market cap of C$2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 9.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$131.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$137.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

In other Equitable Group news, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.16, for a total value of C$78,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,264,320. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.49, for a total value of C$310,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,172 shares in the company, valued at C$3,292,034.28. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,750 in the last quarter.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

