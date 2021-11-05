Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its price target increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SEE. Zacks Investment Research cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, September 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $61.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.74. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $63.98.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,708,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,578,000 after purchasing an additional 204,729 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $880,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,874 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,360,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,532,000 after purchasing an additional 731,840 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,510,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,012,000 after purchasing an additional 135,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Sealed Air by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,873,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,258,000 after acquiring an additional 572,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.