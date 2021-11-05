Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Director Michael Ackermann Sells 5,833 Shares

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $162,274.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Ackermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 12th, Michael Ackermann sold 5,633 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $147,978.91.

On Friday, October 8th, Michael Ackermann sold 200 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $5,006.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $147,224.92.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Michael Ackermann sold 621 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $15,618.15.

On Monday, August 9th, Michael Ackermann sold 700 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $17,500.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Michael Ackermann sold 3,129 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $78,225.00.

Shares of TARS opened at $27.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $565.79 million and a PE ratio of -6.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.61. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $63.69.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.81. The business had revenue of $22.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TARS. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $12,838,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $5,603,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 686,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,901,000 after purchasing an additional 234,805 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $4,927,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 426,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,347,000 after purchasing an additional 153,055 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TARS. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

