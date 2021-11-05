David E. Lafitte Sells 500 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.48, for a total transaction of $197,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David E. Lafitte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total transaction of $210,715.00.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $416.10 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $240.86 and a 12-month high of $451.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $392.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.60.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $456.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

