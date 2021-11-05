American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) CEO Sells $177,744.00 in Stock

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $177,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $83.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.26 and a 200 day moving average of $86.25.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.27.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 24.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 18.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 34.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,279.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 23,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 666.7% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

