National Bank Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for TELUS Co. (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of TELUS in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.05. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective (up from C$29.00) on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.92.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at C$28.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$22.97 and a 1 year high of C$29.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.38.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

