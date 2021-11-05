ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) PT Raised to $123.00 at Canaccord Genuity

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.78% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th.
ICFI stock opened at $104.43 on Wednesday. ICF International has a twelve month low of $68.36 and a twelve month high of $106.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.24.
In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $341,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICFI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in ICF International by 14,091.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in ICF International in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ICF International by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in ICF International by 97,860.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ICF International by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About ICF International
ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.
