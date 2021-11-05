ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) PT Raised to $123.00 at Canaccord Genuity

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.78% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICFI stock opened at $104.43 on Wednesday. ICF International has a twelve month low of $68.36 and a twelve month high of $106.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.24.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $394.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ICF International will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $341,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICFI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in ICF International by 14,091.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in ICF International in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ICF International by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in ICF International by 97,860.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ICF International by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.