Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $117.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.48% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Power Integrations, Inc. is a supplier of high-performance electronic components used in high-voltage power-conversion systems. Their integrated circuits and diodes enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including mobile devices, TVs, PCs, appliances, smart utility meters and LED lights. Their SCALE? IGBT drivers enhance the efficiency, reliability and cost of high-power applications such as industrial motor drives, solar and wind energy systems, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission. Since its introduction, Power Integrations’ EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars’ worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of their products, Power Integrations’ stock is a member of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. “

POWI has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $102.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 0.97. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $63.26 and a 12 month high of $110.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.53.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 1,788 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total value of $186,828.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.84, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,275 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,205,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $837,435,000 after acquiring an additional 234,574 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter worth $15,267,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 1,453.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,927,000 after acquiring an additional 171,402 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 928,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,648,000 after acquiring an additional 139,887 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,380,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,558,000 after acquiring an additional 116,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

