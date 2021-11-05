PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company which, through its subsidiaries, offers savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, cash management, certificate of deposits, online banking, mortgages, wealth management and e-statements. PCB Bancorp, formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corp, is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ PCB opened at $22.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $337.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.87. PCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.74.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 35.89% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCB. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 237.1% during the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 336,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 236,733 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth $3,630,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 7,850.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 197,291 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,008,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

