$29.55 Million in Sales Expected for FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to report $29.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.60 million. FS Bancorp reported sales of $34.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year sales of $123.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $122.10 million to $124.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $119.95 million, with estimates ranging from $118.20 million to $121.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 28.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 1,968 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $66,124.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,593.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Tueffers sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $136,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at $177,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,708 shares of company stock worth $227,949 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.67% of the company’s stock.

FSBW opened at $35.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.07. The company has a market capitalization of $289.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.23. FS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.47%.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

