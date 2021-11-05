Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target Cut to $98.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Wedbush from $125.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATVI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.76.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $68.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.44. The company has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $64.55 and a 12-month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,161,000 after buying an additional 1,028,868 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,581,000 after buying an additional 852,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,612,000 after buying an additional 908,734 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,703,000 after buying an additional 687,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,151,000 after buying an additional 2,010,651 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

