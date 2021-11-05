Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Given New $337.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $305.00 to $337.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROK. Argus began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.38.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $341.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $231.74 and a 52-week high of $345.08.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total value of $205,610.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,892. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

