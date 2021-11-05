Stantec (NYSE:STN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in planning, engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying and geomatics. It also provides professional consulting services in environmental sciences, project management, and project economics for infrastructure and facilities projects. Its services include, or relate to, the development of conceptual plans, zoning approval of design infrastructure, transportation planning, traffic engineering, landscape architecture, urban planning, design construction review and surveying. It provides knowledge-based solutions for infrastructure and facilities projects through value-added professional services principally under fee-for-service agreements with clients. Stantec Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. ATB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$71.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Stantec to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stantec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.04.

Shares of STN stock opened at $54.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.87. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.16 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 13.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Stantec will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Stantec by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,837,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,518,000 after purchasing an additional 846,544 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Stantec by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,101,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,263,000 after purchasing an additional 544,770 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stantec by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,459,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,375,000 after purchasing an additional 40,157 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Stantec by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,700,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,335,000 after purchasing an additional 420,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Stantec by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,355,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,528,000 after purchasing an additional 211,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

