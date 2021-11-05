SVB Leerink Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VKTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.42.

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $525.44 million, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.06. Viking Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $10.09.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 47,695.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

