Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Given New GBX 800 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 780 ($10.19) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.36) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 780 ($10.19) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Great Portland Estates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 714.33 ($9.33).

LON GPOR opened at GBX 746 ($9.75) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 763.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,244.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.04. Great Portland Estates has a 52 week low of GBX 604.20 ($7.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 810.50 ($10.59).

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

