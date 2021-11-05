Morgan Stanley Raises Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Price Target to GBX 660

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 660 ($8.62) in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on Shaftesbury from GBX 465 ($6.08) to GBX 545 ($7.12) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Liberum Capital raised Shaftesbury to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 680 ($8.88) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shaftesbury currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 626.67 ($8.19).

LON SHB opened at GBX 642 ($8.39) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 621.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 615.03. Shaftesbury has a twelve month low of GBX 426 ($5.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 674.50 ($8.81). The company has a quick ratio of 12.33, a current ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54. The company has a market capitalization of £2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

