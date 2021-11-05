Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 386.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,107 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,892,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,028,000 after purchasing an additional 333,959 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,492,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,843,000 after acquiring an additional 69,600 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 3,375,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,622,000 after acquiring an additional 74,535 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 39.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,366,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,116,000 after acquiring an additional 383,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 59.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,338,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,343,000 after acquiring an additional 498,840 shares in the last quarter. 26.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $28.08 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $19.36 and a 12 month high of $30.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $1,244,870.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.30 to $36.40 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

