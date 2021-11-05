Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 394 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in CDW by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,375,394,000 after buying an additional 837,648 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 36.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,083,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,548,000 after purchasing an additional 288,223 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 13.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $353,156,000 after purchasing an additional 251,349 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 7.5% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,525,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $615,748,000 after purchasing an additional 245,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $667,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,667,672.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $18,080,649. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $185.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.59. CDW Co. has a one year low of $125.46 and a one year high of $203.82. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

