Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 10,300 iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 377,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,092,000 after purchasing an additional 94,290 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 522.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 121,977 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the second quarter valued at about $5,285,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 52,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.00. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $35.58.

