Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 15,803 Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 15,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,048,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,124,000 after purchasing an additional 106,645 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 854,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,188,000 after buying an additional 44,707 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 817,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,272,000 after buying an additional 19,658 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 598,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,240,000 after buying an additional 42,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $846.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.67. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $36.29.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 10.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

