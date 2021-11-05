Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Trading Down 6%

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.59 and last traded at $18.80. 7,029 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 342,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Sprinklr from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.97.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.56.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.12 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,768,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile (NYSE:CXM)

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.