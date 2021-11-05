Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Hits New 1-Year High at $176.99

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $176.99 and last traded at $176.99, with a volume of 12060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.61.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aptiv from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Aptiv from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Aptiv from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.33.

Get Aptiv alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,503,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,652,578,000 after acquiring an additional 33,671 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,112,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,276,302,000 after buying an additional 400,247 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,037,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $949,877,000 after buying an additional 133,139 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,440,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $810,488,000 after buying an additional 134,487 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $729,591,000 after buying an additional 124,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.