Brokerages Anticipate Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $277.95 Million

Equities analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will announce $277.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $274.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $281.62 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported sales of $200.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.31) earnings per share. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RRGB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. CL King started coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.71.

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.93. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $41.34. The company has a market capitalization of $326.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,118 shares of company stock worth $359,113 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,408.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 99,240.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter worth $231,000. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

