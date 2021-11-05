Research Analysts Offer Predictions for T-Mobile US, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of T-Mobile US in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.86. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $122.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $114.69 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.90. The company has a market capitalization of $153.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 17,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

