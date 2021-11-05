$334.34 Million in Sales Expected for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will announce $334.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $323.40 million to $352.78 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported sales of $126.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year sales of $870.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $830.31 million to $899.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 36.42% and a negative return on equity of 241.59%. The firm had revenue of $306.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was up 336.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,589,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,273,000 after buying an additional 135,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,128,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,082,000 after buying an additional 78,704 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,640,000 after buying an additional 390,397 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,609,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,112,000 after buying an additional 999,229 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,308,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,333,000 after buying an additional 30,451 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RHP stock opened at $91.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.83. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $93.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.70.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

