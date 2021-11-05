Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 622,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,089,000 after purchasing an additional 107,088 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 373,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,596,000 after acquiring an additional 50,282 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,513,000 after acquiring an additional 18,605 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 243,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,055,000 after acquiring an additional 57,494 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 27.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 230,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,691,000 after acquiring an additional 50,371 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $190.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.78. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $141.20 and a 12 month high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

