Marshall Wace LLP Invests $505,000 in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KBWB. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,989,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 341.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $71.70 on Friday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $73.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.341 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.