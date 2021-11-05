Marshall Wace LLP Has $515,000 Position in QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 73,225 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.62% of QuickLogic worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 23.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 19.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the first quarter valued at $83,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 6.4% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 415,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 22.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

In other QuickLogic news, Director Russell Christine sold 6,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $36,644.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143 shares in the company, valued at $868.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,370 shares of company stock worth $43,912. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $77.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.43. QuickLogic Co. has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $12.49.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 93.15% and a negative return on equity of 73.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts predict that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

